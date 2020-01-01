Jolina Amani on target as Christy Ucheibe opens Portuguese Liga BPI account for SL Benfica

The Cape-Verdean and Nigerian youngsters were impressive in front of goal for their side against Atletico Ouriense

Jolina Amani continued her scoring form and Christy Ucheibe opened her Portuguese Liga BPI account for SL as they thrashed Vivian Corazone Aquino's Atletico Ouriense 9-1 on Sunday.

Cape Verdean-born youth international Amani had made a scoring debut, while 's Ucheibe enjoyed a winning start in a 5-0 win at Olivia Anokye's A-dos-Francos last week.

In compensation for her scoring debut, Amani was given her second start of the season by coach Luís Andrade, while Ucheibe made her second outing, again as a substitute against Ouriense.

Benfica continued their fine start to the season as Nycole Raysla finally opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match before captain Darlene scored from Ana Seica's pass three minutes later.

The visitors, however, pulled one back from the spot through Laura after Catarina Amado was fouled inside the area in the 21st minute.

The hosts were unshaken by conceding their first goal of the season as Ana Vitoria headed in their third in the 37th minute and Raysla's header two minutes later marked her brace for the tie.

After the break, Ucheibe was brought on as a replacement for Pauleta in the 56th minute and Darlene bagged her second and her side's fifth of the match a minute later.

The rampant hosts continued their search for goals at the Tapadinha Stadium where Amani made it six in the 68th minute before Cloe Lacasse assisted Carlota Cristo for the seventh 10 minutes later.

In the 81st minute, Cristo also aided Lacasse to get on the scoresheet before substitute Ucheibe completed the rout, with her left-footed finish from close range on the brink of regulation time.

Amani who has two goals in two games lasted the duration, while Ucheibe broke her duck within 34 minutes of action for Benfica.

Benfica are placed second with six points from two games and will visit Damaiense in the next tie on October 10, while bottom-placed Atletico Ouriense will host CP on the same day.