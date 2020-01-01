Johor Darul Ta'zim v Selangor: Live updates, TV Channel, Live streaming, squad news and MSL table

Preview, where to watch, Malaysia Super League standings and all you need to know about the clash between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Selangor

TV channel and Live streaming

The match will be played on 19 September 2020.

TV channel Unifi TV and Unifi Youtube Live streaming N/A

Match details

Match Johor Darul Ta'zim v Competition Malaysia Venue Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Kick off time 9:00 pm

Squad news

Four more rounds of matches to go in the shortened 2020 Malaysia Super League season and JDT are well on their way to retain their title for the sixth straight time. As it stands, only two more wins is required from mathematical standpoint and the first one in their path is Selangor.

Both times that they met in the league last season, JDT held the upper hand winning 3-2 in Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium and claiming 4-2 victory over the Red Giants at Shah Alam Stadium. The resumption of the league has seen the Southern Tigers in fierce form, winning all three of their matches and scoring a total of 11 goals.

Hariss Harun continues to be on the mend since picking up an injury prior to the match against Suwon Bluewings in the AFC back in March. In his stead, Ignacio (Natxo) Insa has step in and the former man looks to have found his rhythm alongside Afiq Fazail in midfield.

As for Selangor, they will be without Brendan Gan who is suspended after receiving a red card in the 1-1 draw against Melaka in the previous match. First choice keeper in Khairulazhan Khalid will also be missing as he goes through a matrimonial process.

Probable line-ups

Malaysia Super League standings after MD7