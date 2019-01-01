Johan hints at cause of Selangor's unimpressive start

Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan still has the full backing of the association executive committee, says secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although Selangor's start to the 2019 season has been anything but stellar, head coach Satiananthan R. Bhaskran still has the backing of the team board, says secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

The club have been working hard throughout the pre-season, signing experienced players and seasoned coach Satiananthan, while pulling out all the stops to attract their fans to attend their matches, under president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin.

But the same supporters have been left unimpressed by the performance of Satiananthan's charges in their first two Super League matches. Playing against newly-promoted sides Felda United and Petaling Jaya City (PJ) in their first two matches, the Red Giants could only muster 1-1 draws.

When met by Goal after the encounter against PJ last Saturday, Johan was adamant that the trainer has what it takes to turn things around, especially when his roster has a lot of potential.

In an earlier interview with us, he explained that the former Felda United boss was hired to lead them to instant success, in order to give the board time to perform more restructuring work behind-the-scenes.

"Satiananthan needs more time. Putting a team together is not as easy as it seems. There were positives in the game especially in the second half.

"Obviously, quality-wise we are up there. Taylor (centre back Taylor Regan) was injured, which is a big scare, but Latiff [Suhaimi] came in for him and did quite well. Sean (forward Sean Selvaraj) did well too, while there's depth on our bench. If there's a part of the first eleven that isn't working, we can change that.

"We still trust in the coach, especially when he's still trying to get all the players to the same level. It's quite obvious what needs to be done. We've discussed about this and the coach agreed with almost all the items we raised.

"There are certain players on the first eleven who are not working as hard (as their teammates). That's the main problem and it has affected the others. When one player doesn't play according to plan, the rest falls apart. We have to rectify this," explained the former grassroots football administrator.

The Red Giants will next take on Shah Alam Stadium co-tenants PKNS FC on league matchday three, this coming Sunday.

