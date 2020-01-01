'Job done' – Moses revels as Inter Milan zoom into Europa League final

The Black and Blues crushed their Ukrainian foes to earn a berth in the tournament’s final, much to the delight of the former Nigeria international

Victor Moses labelled Milan’s decimation of a "job done" as Antonio Conte’s men book their place in the final.

Fuelled by a brace from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, the Italian topflight side stunned the Ukrainian giants 5-0 on Monday night in Dusseldorf.

Martinez's first Europa League goal of the season got Conte’s team off the mark in the 19th minute – heading home a pinpoint cross from Nicolo Barella past goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Allowed a free run from Marcelo Brozovic's corner, Danilo D'Ambrosio leapt highest to plant a firm header beyond Pyatov, who conceded his third of the evening as Martinez completed his brace 10 minutes later.

Lukaku completed the rout with a late brace – his 16th Europa League goal in 10 appearances – as Inter now move closer to winning their first trophy since 2011.

loanee Moses was brought in for D'Ambrosio with nine minutes left to play, albeit, he had little to do as his team had confirmed their place in the grand finale.

Delighted by his side’s latest achievement, the 29-year-old took to social media and revelled in Inter Milan’s biggest margin of victory ever in a single Uefa Cup/Europa League semi-final game.

“Job done. Into the final!,” Moses tweeted.

Job done ✅ Into the Final! pic.twitter.com/HC6iv8qIFf — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) August 17, 2020

Moses and his team face on Friday in Cologne in what promises to be a closely fought final.

The former international completed a loan move to the San Siro outfit from Premier League side Chelsea with an option to buy on Thursday, after his 18-month loan at Fernabache was cut short.

He made his bow for the Italians in this season’s competition when they took on Razgrad in the Round of 32.