Joao Felix at the Prado Museum the strangest transfer announcements
Atletico Madrid chose to announce the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Felix on Wednesday in a very particular way.
The Spanish side picked up the Benfica star in a club record €126 million (£113m/$142m) deal, making him the third most expensive signing in football history.
As such, they seemed to feel the need to do more than posting a message on Twitter with the player's photo, and the Madrid club went much further, releasing one of the most curious announcements of signings in recent memory.
Under the slogan #PureTalent, Atletico took the former Benfica forward to the National Museum of the Prado, located in Madrid, and recorded a video in which the footballer and art are both central figures.
#PureTalent pic.twitter.com/6oQX8dAUA6— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019
With that in mind, here are some other transfer announcement which were made public in memorable and striking ways...
Villarreal - Santi Cazorla (August 2018)
As if by magic, every #Villarreal fan's biggest wish has come true! 💛 The magician @19SCazorla 🎩 returns to the #YellowSubmarine!!! 👏👏👏😃 #VillarrealTV pic.twitter.com/PoQdl8aCH1— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) August 10, 2018
Marseille - Mario Balotelli (January 2019)
Fenerbahce - Miha Zajc (January 2019)
Level completed ✅ #OMnation pic.twitter.com/ghGXUsvMFX— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) 23 de enero de 2019
Liverpool - Mohamed Salah (June 2017)31 de enero de 2019
Sevilla - Jesus Navas (August 2017)22 de junio de 2017
Roma - Lorenzo Pellegrini (June 2017)
He's ours!!! https://t.co/To7CA106ET— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 1, 2017
🎮⚽️... 🆕🔶🔴❗️#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mjgBrwduHV— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 30 de junio de 2017
Leon – Vinicio Angulo (January 2019)
Real Betis - Pau Lopez (July 2018)
Con una adaptación del mundo 1-1 de Super Mario Bros, @clubleonfc anuncia el fichaje del ecuatoriano Vinicio Angulo.— Santiago Guerrero (@guerrerosanti7) 7 de enero de 2019
Es una idea que tiene un buen trabajo por detrás y que está muy bien ejecutada.
Aquí pueden jugar: https://t.co/aH7B150ogK #FieraPlayer 🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SdDqjBmPVR
Manchester United - Alexis Sanchez (January 2018)
🕷⚔👊🐙 pic.twitter.com/m9k2tpIVuD— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) 4 de julio de 2018
Sampdoria - Ronaldo Vieira (August 2018)
🎹 Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing #Alexis7…#GGMU #MUFC @Alexis_Sanchez pic.twitter.com/t9RIIx4mE4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 22 de enero de 2018
BREAKING: #Sampdoria sign #Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/vTZafVkMBF— Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) 3 de agosto de 2018
Leon - Joel Campbell (January 2019)
Welcome JOEL CAMPBELL! 🇨🇷— Club León English (@ClubLeonEN) January 26, 2019
This is the shirt that you will defend from now on.@joel_campbell12 is a fiera.#UnoEntreMil 🦁#LigaMxEng pic.twitter.com/EA1wcL4y40
Barcelona - Arthur Melo (July 2018)
👋 Welcome @arthurmeloreal! Bem-vindo!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 9 de julio de 2018
⚽️ #EnjoyArthur
🔵🔴 #EnjoyBarça pic.twitter.com/18YQ4uOXjW
Nantes - Lucas Evangelista (July 2018)
Aston Villa - Andre Moreira (August 2018)
🆕🖊— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) 27 de julio de 2018
Il y a du nouveau dans la squad... pic.twitter.com/NIqLdwqklC
Pachuca - Ismael Sosa (December 2018)
ICYMI: Love Island might be over but we're delighted to announce that a new boy has entered the Villa...#AVFC pic.twitter.com/I2rwt6RnDK— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) 1 de agosto de 2018
Al estilo #FIFA19 le dimos la bienvenida a @ismasosa18 a los Tuzos del Pachuca. #TeJuroQueTeAmo pic.twitter.com/HKpVOhHmMt— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) 14 de diciembre de 2018