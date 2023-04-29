Jesse Marsch insists he's a 'big fan' of Ted Lasso after actor Jason Sudeikis suggests he owes former Leeds manager apology

- Ted Lasso star apologises to Jesse Marsch
- Putting pressure on USA coaches not intentional
- Marsch a big fan of Ted Lasso series
WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview on Sky Sports with Gary Neville, Sudeikis was asked if he feels that the series Ted Lasso puts pressure on USA-born coaches like Jesse Marsch.
The actor replied, "Nothing intentional. I haven't had the opportunity to apologise or explain myself to Jesse Marsch. I understand, I think it's a little lazy for anybody to correlate the two but it was never our intention.
But while responding to Sudeikis' interview, Marsch wrote on Twitter, "No worries, Jason Sudeikis! I'm a big fan."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Apple TV series Ted Lasso has been a massive hit with audiences and critics alike. The series has been lauded for its light-hearted, positive humour and the way it deals positively with discussions surrounding mental health. It has won several awards in the past.
WHAT NEXT? Since first hitting the screens in 2020, the comedy-drama series has earned plenty of plaudits. Season 3 of Ted Lasso is out now and available to stream on Apple TV+.