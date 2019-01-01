Jeffrey Schlupp plans to be a landlord after retirement

The Ghana international is currently involved in real estate and plans to take it further when he hangs up his boots

's Jeffrey Schlupp has revealed that he has set his sights on becoming a landlord after he retires from professional football.

The 26-year old is already into the business of landed property and wants to see it through.

"I’m trying to set myself up for when football’s done," Schlupp told the club website.

"It’s not a secret: it doesn’t go on forever.

"At the minute I’m into properties. By the time I’m done, I’m trying to have a nice portfolio and manage that. I like to study about it and see what’s going on.

"I just try to keep myself to myself. Landlord Jeffrey!"

Schlupp will be ready to make his third Premier League appearance of the season when Crystal Palace travel to Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.