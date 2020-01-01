JDT vs Suwon Bluewings: Live updates, TV channel, Live streaming, Squad news, ACL table

Johor Darul Ta'zim are seeking their first win in the 2020 AFC Champions League against Suwon Bluewings when Sultan Ibrahim Stadium makes it's ACL bow

TV channel and Live streaming

The match will be played on 3 March 2020 with the program starting from 8:30pm onwards.

TV channel Astro (Fox Sports 1) CH815/835 Live streaming N/A

Match details

Match JDT v Suwon Bluewings Competition AFC Venue Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Kick off time 8:45pm

Squad news

This is supposed to be Matchday 3 of the group stage but thus far only two matches have been played the group with Vissel Kobe the only one who have played two matches while both JDT and Suwon have each faced the Japanese side.

After a stirring debut for JDT at the weekend against , Matthew Davies will have to sit this one out as he was not registered at the start of the ACL competition having only joined the club after the completion of the opening 5-1 defeat to Vissel.

Attacking midfielder Leandro Velazquez is also under the same restriction as teams can only register four import players including Asian ones and the left footer misses out. Which should see another chance for Nazmi Faiz in midfield while it is a toss up between S. Kunanlan and Adam Nor Azlin as to who to fill the Davies void.

On the opposite side, it has been a season with plenty of trainings and very little match action for Suwon. The COVID-19 virus outbreak has made their season difficult and thus far in 2020, has only the single 90 minutes against Vissel on 19 February to look back on.

Drawing blank in that 0-1 defeat to Vissel on home territory, Suwon will be looking at Australian forward Adam Taggart as the primary source of goals and Doneil Henry to fend off JDT attacks.

ACL table: Group G standings