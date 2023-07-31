Japan Women vs Spain Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Japan and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan and Spain will face off in their final Group C match at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages, but they will be looking to top the group and secure a more favourable draw in the knockout stage.

Hinata Miyazawa scored a brace as Japan began the tournament with a statement 5-0 victory over Zambia. They then beat Costa Rica 2-0 to confirm their progress into the knockouts. Spain have been equally competitive in their first two matches, having scored eight goals and conceded none from their fixtures.

The match is expected to be a close affair, and it could be a preview of a future knockout stage match. The winner of the match will top Group C, while the loser will finish in second place.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan vs Spain kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium

The Women's World Cup fixture between Japan and Spain will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 8 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Japan vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The Japan vs Spain fixture will be shown live on ITV and STV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Liverpool's Fuka Nagano was excluded from the starting lineup in the last game, but she might be reinstated for Monday's match.

Shiori Miyake will be part of the back three alongside Saki Kumagai and Moeke Minami, having played there in the last game.

Japan predicted XI: Yamashita; Miyake, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Sugita, Nagano; Naomoto, Tanaka, Fujino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Tanaka, Hirao Defenders: Shimizu, Minami, Kumagai, Miyake, Takahashi, Seike, Moriya, Ishikawa Midfielders: Sugita, Miyazawa, Naomoto, Endo, Hasegawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Nagano, Tanaka, Hamano, Chiba

Spain team news

Against Zambia, Alexia Putellas made her first competitive start since recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April, and she is expected to keep her spot in the team for Monday's encounter. Hermoso will continue to spearhead the attack.

Coach Vilda is likely to field an unchanged lineup, which means Redondo will have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring two goals as a substitute on Wednesday.

Spain predicted XI: Misa; Battle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Abelleira, Bonmati, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Hermoso.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2022 Spain 1-0 Japan Friendly March 2020 Spain 3-1 Japan She Believes Cup June 2019 Spain 1-1 Japan Friendly March 2017 Japan 1-2 Spain Algarve Cup

