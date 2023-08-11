Japan Women vs Sweden Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Japan and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan Women and Sweden Women will continue their incredible run in the 2023 Women's World Cup as the two nations are set to clash in a quarter-final tie on Friday.

The 2011 winners conceded their first goal in the 3-1 win over Norway in the round of 16, after Futoshi Ikeda's side scored a combined 11 unanswered goals in the group stage including a 4-0 win over European side Spain.

As Japan look to book their place in the semi-finals for the third time in the history of the tournament, 2003 runners-up and 2019 semi-finalists, Sweden overcame defending champions USWNT on penalties in the last-16. Peter Gerhardsson's side also come into the tie on the back of a perfect record.

Japan Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am BST Venue: Eden Park

It will kick off at 8:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Japan Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Japan Women team news

It's mostly likely going to be an unchanged Japan lineup against Sweden, with a back three consisting of Hana Takahashi, Saki Kumagai and Moeka Minami.

The top scorer at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Hinata Miyazawa, will look to further add to her tally of five goals.

Japan Women possible XI: Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hasegawa, Nagano, Endo; Miyazawa, Fujino, Tanaka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Tanaka, Hirao Defenders: Shimizu, Minami, Kumagai, Miyake, Takahashi, Seike, Moriya, Ishikawa Midfielders: Sugita, Miyazawa, Naomoto, Endo, Hasegawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Nagano, Tanaka, Hamano, Chiba

Sweden Women team news

No surprises if Gerhardsson sticks with the same team that held out USA to a goalless draw before winning 5-4 on penalties.

At the heart of the defence, Amanda Ilestedt will be joined once again by Magdalena Eriksson, as the duo would want to record a fourth straight clean sheet.

Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo has scored twice at the tournament and should be the one to continue going ahead.

Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 30, 2021 Sweden Women 3-1 Japan Women Olympics Women Jul 21, 2016 Sweden Women 3-0 Japan Women Friendlies Women Mar 10, 2014 Japan Women 2-1 Sweden Women Algarve Cup Jul 28, 2012 Japan Women 0-0 Sweden Women Olympics Women Jun 20, 2012 Sweden Women 0-1 Japan Women Friendlies Women

