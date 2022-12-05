Japan vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Japan will take on Croatia in an exciting round of 16 fixture at the 2022 World Cup on Monday at Al Janoub Stadium.

The Samurai Blues started their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time champions Germany but then lost to Costa Rica in their second match. On the final matchday in Group E, the Asian side came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and secure the top spot in the group.

Meanwhile, Croatia finished their group stage in second spot, with the impressive Morocco claiming first place. Luka Modric and Co. only won against Canada but bettered the scoring tally of Belgium to get into the last 16.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.

Game: Japan vs Croatia Date: December 5, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 5 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Japan vs Croatia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on BBC.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Japan squad & team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains doubtful for the crucial clash against Croatia. Wataru Endo was a fitness concern ahead of their clash against Spain but turned up as a substitute.

Defender Ko Itakura picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Spain and will be unavailable for the next game.

Japan predicted XI: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida; Ito; Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada

Position Players Goalkeepers Kawashima, Gonda, Schmidt Defenders Yamane, Taniguchi, Nagatomo, Tomiyasu, Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Ito Midfielders Endo, Shibasaki, Minamino, Morita, Kamada, Tanaka, Doan, Soma Forwards Maeda, Kubo, Ueda, Asana, Ito, Mitoma

Croatia squad & team news

Croatia could be without Borna Sosa as he is down with a fever. Dalic will also be without Josip Stanisic who is out with an injury.

Croatia predicted XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic