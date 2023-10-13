Japan vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Japan and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will lock horns against Canada at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Friday in an international friendly.

After an impressive showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the golden generation of Japan have maintained their strong form as they continue their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup next year, winning their last four games.

Ranked 19th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, the hosts are coming off a successful September international break, as they followed up their 4-1 hammering of Germany with a 4-2 demolition job of Turkey in their last match.

Canada, meanwhile, haven’t played since July 2023 when they were beaten on penalties by the United States after playing out a 2-2 draw after extra time in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final.

With the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals on the horizon, the visitors will be looking to get back to winning ways in what will be Les Rouges' first match under interim head coach Mauro Biello, who took over after longtime coach John Herdman left for Toronto FC in late August.



Japan vs Canada kick-off time

Date: October 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 :35 am BST Venue: Denka Big Swan Stadium

The International Friendly match between Japan and Canada will be played at the Denka Big Swan Stadium in Niigata, Japan. It will kick off at 11:35am BST on Friday, October 13, 2023.

How to watch Japan vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online in the United Kingdom. However, you can catch the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has been left out of Japan's squad with an unspecified injury, but there's still a lot of quality in the hosts' squad. Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, AS Monaco's Takumi Minamino and Liverpool's Wataru Endo are all expected to feature in some capacity, as is Celtic duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

Japan have a lot of attacking talent in their current squad, capable of doing some damage on Canada's backline. But one man that looks most likely to cause problems is Takefuso Kubo, who has had a blistering start to the season with Real Sociedad, producing five goals and an assist in eight La Liga outings.

Predicted Japan XI: Osako; Maikuma, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Tanaka; Kubo, Minamino, J. Ito; Furuhashi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Osako, Suzuki Defenders: Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Nakayama, Machida, Maikuma, Tomiyasu, Ito, Hashioka, Sugawara, Yoshida Midfielders: Endo, J. Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Morishita, Kamada Forwards: Nakamura, Kubo, Doan, A. Ito, Asano, Furuhashi, Ueda, Hatate, Minamino

Canada team news

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio has withdrawn from the squad due to injury; Fulham teenager Luc de Fourferolles has received his first call-up after choosing Canada over England, while Mauro Biello's 23-man roster includes 10 MLS players, including Vancouver Whitecaps fullback Richie Laryea, and Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choinière.

European-based players stars such as Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and the striker duo of Jonathan David (Lille) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca), who were rested in the Gold Cup, are also back in the squad. With this being the only game of the international break for Canada, expect Biello to field a strong XI on the pitch.

Canada predicted lineup: Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Adekugbe; Laryea, Kone, Eustaquio, Osorio, Davies; Larin, David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Borjan , Crépeau , St. Clair Defenders: Bombito, Cornelius, Vitoria, Miller, Fougerolles, Johnston, Adekugbe , Laryea, Davies Midfielders: Choinière , Kone, Osario, Paton, Eustáquio , Patton, Piette, Hoilett , Millar Forwards: Byrm, Larin, Davies

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the fourth meeting between these two sides, with Canada winning the most recent fixture, in the lead-up to the World Cup last year.

Date Match Competition 17/11/22 Japan 1-2 Canada International Friendly 22/3/13 Japan 2-1 Canada International Friendly 31/5/01 Japan 3-0 Canada International Friendly

