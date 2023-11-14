Japan U17 vs Argentina U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Japan and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan U17 will be looking to build upon their winning start in the U17 World Cup when they face Argentina U17 at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Tuesday.

Yoshiro Moriyama's side picked up a 1-0 win over Poland, while the White and Sky Blue suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan U17 vs Argentina U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

The FIFA U17 World Cup match between Japan and Argentina will be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on November 14 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Japan U17 vs Argentina U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+ in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan U17 team news

A similar line-up should be expected from the side that defeated Poland. As such, despite scoring as a substitute, Rento Takaoka may start on the bench again.

Japan U17 possible XI: Gato; Matsumoto, Kosugi, Honda, Tsuchiya; Nawata, Nagano, Nakajima, Yoshinaga; Inoue, Tokuda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goto, Kanbayashi, Pisano Defenders: Matsumoto, Kosugi, Tsuchiya, Honda, Shibata, Nagano, Fuse Midfielders: Yamamoto, Nakajima, Yada, Sato, Yoshinaga, Kawamura Forwards: Michiwaki, Takaoka, Nawata, Tokuda, Inoue

Argentina U17 team news

Augustin Ruberto should continue to operate as the number 9 following his strike in the Senegal loss.

Argentina boss Diego Placente will also name a largely unchanged lineup, with the exception of a change or two.

Argentina U17 possible XI: Diaz; U. Gimenez, J. Gimenez, Palacio, Ontivero; Albarracin, Gerez; Lopez, Subiabre, Acuna; Ruberto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Florentin, F. Villalba Defenders: U. Gimenez, Obregon, Palacio, J. Gimenez, Pierani, J. Villalba, Escudero, Cabellos, Laplace Midfielders: Gerez, Albarracin, Acuna, Gutierrez, Mastantuono Forwards: Echeverri, Carrizo, Rodriguez-Gentile, Ruberto, Sciancalepore, Lopez, Subiabre, Chamarro, Perez, Prestianni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 24, 2011 Japan U17 3-1 Argentina U17 FIFA U17 World Cup

Useful links