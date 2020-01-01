'We've been robbed!' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle fumes at referee for disallowing Alex Lima's goal

The Jamshedpur boss lashed out at the match officials and suggested that a league of ISL's standard deserves better...

Jamshedpur manager Owen Coyle lashed out at the match officials after his team lost 2-1 against in the (ISL) on Wednesday.

The manager lambasted the officials for disallowing Alex Lima's goal in the 87th minute which came off the crossbar and had bounced on the other side of the goal line before coming out.

Coyle expressed his frustration while speaking about the referee and the linesman after the match. He said, "It is disheartening because we've been robbed in a game. We scored a good goal at 1-1 when the ball came off the crossbar and was clearly over the line.

"With the level of this game, it is embarrassing that such a thing happened. ISL have fantastic teams, good players and terrific coaches and we are being let down every week by poor officiating. That was such a clear goal and it is hard to take after what the players put into the game. But we will pick ourselves and go again."

He further added, "We will pick ourselves up and the question should be probably for the referee and the linesman because they cancelled a perfectly good goal, it was clearly over the line. At this level that should not be allowed to happen. We need top officials to work in a top league."

The former Wanderers manager felt that losing the match will not have much of an impact on his players as they know how to shrug off the negativity but felt that such outrageous refereeing decisions leaves the players feeling demotivated.

"We will always pick ourselves up and go again but it doesn't help the players when they are putting everything into the game and they are being robbed. I'll reiterate again that it was not about our performance. We scored a perfect goal to put us 2-1 in front but we will pick ourselves up and go again," said the Jamshedpur boss.