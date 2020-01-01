Antonio Iriondo - It was men against kids

The Jamshedpur FC boss spoke about the gulf in quality between the two teams...

suffered a setback in their quest for top-four of the (ISL) An uninspiring performance against helped Owen Coyle's teamwin 4-1 at the Marina Arena, leaving the Men of Steel five points adrift of the play-off spots with five games left.

Coach Antonio Iriondo admitted that this was a crucial game but failed to write his team off as contenders for the top-four.

"It was like a final for us and it looks like we did not have the proper team to win the game. But there are more games to come. So, let’s see.

"We were not happy with our first-half display. We did not create much and what we created were not quality. Chenaiyin created quality chances and they had quality players. It was men against kids. Their forward players were better than us. Their defenders were better than ours. It was difficult in that situation," he said.

The Spanish gaffer claimed that Sergio Castel was not completely fit and there was not enough quality on the pitch. He also spoke highly of the 'quality' players in the Chennaiyin squad in comparison to the youngsters he was forced to field due to injuries in the squad.

"Money doesn’t score goals but money helps you play better and get quality players. And a lot of clubs have more money. You take a look at Chennaiyin squad. They are very good with quality players. In our side, with Sergio, he is still not completely fit. Rest of the players have not proved anything yet. Tiri was also absent in defence and we had to play with young kids and it was difficult for them.

"I don’t think (outplayed in midfield in the first half) that was the reason. Actually, in the first half, we were more in control but we lost the ball, Rafael is a very talented player and very difficult to stop. He was creating chances for them. They got chances and scored. In the second half, we put three in and controlled more. But once again, we could not create much and everything they got the ball, they created and scored.

"The penalty could’ve changed the course of the game (Goian’s challenge on Caste) but we did not get it. Well, all of us have to improve. Also, refereeing, but it is not my job to teach them," he concluded.