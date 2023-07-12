Jamaica vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Gold Cup semi-final

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Jamaica and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

We’re down to the final four in the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023. The second game of the semi-final stage sees Jamaica and Mexico battle it out at Allegiant Stadium for a ticket to the showpiece finale.

The Reggae Boyz have done superbly to get this far and looked to be building some real momentum ever since losing those two pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Qatar and Jordan.

Having opened their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against pre-tournament favourites the United States, they have only grown stronger and stronger, thrashing St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with a combined 9-1 scoreline to finish second in Group A.

Heimir Hallgrímsson's side then ousted surprise package Guatemala, 1-0, to book their place in the semifinal.

Mexico, meanwhile, have bounced back relatively well from a disappointing 3-0 Nations League loss to the United States earlier this summer — a game that drew criticism from media and their own fans.

They have reached the final four with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica and look to be settling to life under new boss Jaime Lozano, who was appointed as the new head coach of El Tri after Diego Cocca was fired last month.

El Tri topped Group B thanks to 4-0 and 3-1 thumpings of Honduras and Haiti. They did lose to Qatar 1-0 in their last group stage match, but that was down to them playing a second-string side to rest key players and an unlucky late smash-and-grab goal.

Who will come out on top at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, going on to face either USA or Panama in Sunday’s final at SoFi Stadium in LA?

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs Mexico kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3am BST Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, the home of NFL side Las Vegas Raiders, in Paradise, Nevada on Thursday, 13 July 2023. Kick-off is at 3am British Summer Time (BST).

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Viaplay Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

With an additional day to prepare for this match, Heimir Hallgrmsson could field an unchanged starting XI against Mexico, with Javain Brown once again picked ahead Dexter Lembikisa at right back.

Left-back Kemar Lawrence is still doubtful due to a hamstring issue, thus Amari'i Bell, who scored the game-winning goal against Guatemala in the quarterfinals, will continue to deputize in his absence.

Yet to suffer a defeat at this Gold Cup, the Reggae Boyz have already scored 11 goals en route to the last four while only conceding twice.

Hallgrmsson will once again turn to his fantastic four, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio, to offer unrelenting pace, power, and venom to their attack.

Gray, who plies his trade for Everton in the Premier League, has already bagged two goals and two assists ever since making his debut against the United States.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Bernard, Lowe, Bell; Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Bailey, Decordova-Reid, Gray; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Boyce-Clarke, Waite Defenders: Lembikisa, Bell, Pinnock, Bernard, Lowe, Mariappa, Brown Midfielders: Lambert, Johnson, Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Parris, Russell Forwards: Bailey, Burke, Nicholson, Gray, Richards, Antonio

Mexico team news

Left-back Gerardo Arteaga is back after serving his lengthy ban during the group stages, so it was a bit of a surprise that Jesus Gallardo kept his spot for the victory against Costa Rica over the weekend.

Otherwise, Jaime Lozano’s starting XI is going to be well-balanced, featuring Henry Martin up front, picked over Santiago Giménez. Guillermo Ochoa will captain El Tri in between the sticks, earning his 142nd cap.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Luis Romo, Chavez; Pineda, Antuna, Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Head-to-Head Record

Mexico have edged the recent head-to-head record against Jamaica, having two wins to Jamaica's one (D2).

Date Match Competition 27/3/23 Mexico 2-2 Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League 15/6/22 Jamaica 1-1 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League 28/1/22 Jamaica 1-2 Mexico WC Qualifiers (CONCACAF region) 3/9/21 Mexico 2-1 Jamaica WC Qualifiers (CONCACAF region) 24/7/17 Mexico 0-1 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup

