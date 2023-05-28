Jamaica vs USWNT: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between Jamaica and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will take on United States Women's national team (USWNT) on matchday two of Group E at the Concacaf U20 Women's Championship on Sunday.

Seven-time champions USWNT will be hoping to claim their third trophy in a row and they are the clear favourites in this contest as well.

After six consecutive group stage finishes in the competition, Jamaica recorded a quarter-final exit in 2020 and then followed that up with a Round-of-16 finish last year. They will be hopeful of going further in the competition but USWNT remains a tough challenge.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs USA kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm BST Venue: Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium

The U20 Concacaf Women's championship game between Jamaica and USWNT will be played on Sunday, May 25 at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. Kick-off is at 11 pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Jamaica vs USA online - TV channels & live streams

Not televised in the UK Not televised in the UK

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Jamaica has no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their second group game, against the defending champions USWNT.

They did not concede during the Concacaf qualifiers and the trend is set to continue in the competition as well.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brooks, Oakley Defenders: Mignott, Johnson, Smith, Butts, Lewis Midfielders: Robinson, Seaton, Johnson, Buckley, Raghunandan, Powell, Richards, Williams, Fraser Forwards: Lue, Atkinson, Ennis, Van Zanten

USA team news

USWNT U20 boss Tracey Kevins has announced a 21-member roster to take on the CONCACAF U20 challenge and has not reported any injury concerns ahead of the team's second game.

They will compete in Group A alongside Canada, Jamaica, and Panama. The top three teams in the tournament will qualify to represent the region at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The North American team will be confident in seeking their record eighth CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship title after winning the 2020 and 2022 tournaments.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amaral, Gress, Wy Defenders: Thompson, King, Evans, Dellarose, Klenke, Aikey Midfielders: Lemos, Martinho, Harvey, Cagle, Flammia, Cook Forwards: Sentnor, Dudley, Emnor, Rader, Gamero, Dahlien

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2018 Jamaica 1-2 USWNT Concacaf U20 Women's Championship January 2014 Jamaica 0-3 USWNT Concacaf U20 Women's Championship January 2010 Jamaica 0-6 USWNT Concacaf U20 Women's Championship January 2006 USWNT 4-1 Jamaica Concacaf U20 Women's Championship

