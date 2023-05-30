This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
team-logoJamaica
team-logoPanama
WATCH ON CONCACAF GO
Jamaica U20 WomenTW/@ConcacafW
Concacaf Women's U20Jamaica U20 vs Panama U20Jamaica U20Panama U20

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between Jamaica and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica U20 Women and Panama U20 Women will be playing a dead rubber game in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship on Tuesday.

Ahead of the final group game, Jamaica lost their previous matches 4-0 against Canada and the USA in Group A. Panama endured a worse record, conceding a combined 11 goals in their defeats against the same opponents.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 30, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium

The CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship game between Jamaica and Panama is scheduled for May 30, 2023, at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

Concacaf GOWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Concacaf GO, subject to geographic location and may change from time to time.

You may also be able to follow the action on Concacaf on YouTube and Facebook.

Team news & squads

Jamaica U20 Women team news

Jamaica are yet to score a goal in the finals of the competition, with Natoya Atkinson leading the line of attack alongside Destiny Powell and Maya Raghunandanan.

Njeri Lewis and Njeri Butts are the likely pair at the heart of the defence.

Jamaica U20 Women possible XI: Brooks; Akella Johnson, Lewis, Butts, Richards; Van Zanten, Avery Johnson, Buckley; Powell, Atkinson, Raghunandanan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Brooks, Oakley
Defenders:Akelia Johnson, Smith, Mignott, Richards, Butts, Lewis
Midfielders:Seaton, Avery Johnson, Buckley, Raghunandanan, Powell, Williams, Fraser
Forwards:Atkinson, Lue, Van Zanten

Panama U20 Women team news

Like their opponents, Panama will also look to open their account in front of goal. Daniela Hincapie will have that weight on her shoulders up front.

Amanada Goldstein and Reggina Espino will be expected to create chances from the middle, with Dalineth Rivera working as the link just in front of the backline.

Panama U20 Women possible XI: Garay; Name, Madrid, Rosas, Rojas; Rivera; Pon, Goldstein, Espino, Gil; Hincapie

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Garay, Valdes, Ortega
Defenders:Singleton, Montenegro, Madrid, Rojas, Goldstrin
Midfielders:Rosas, Salazar, King, Pon, Espino, Cargill, Rivera, Cross, Arosemena, Name
Forwards:Hincapie, Gil, Bello

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 6, 2022Panama U20 3-0 Jamaica U20Concacaf Women's U20
June 1, 2004Panama U20 2-0 Jamaica U20Concacaf Women's U20
May 11, 2002Jamaica U20 1-1 Panama U20Concacaf Women's U20

Useful links