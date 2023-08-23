Jamaica reignite Mason Greenwood interest after Man Utd exit announcement with forward in line for offer to switch international allegiance from England

Jamaica reportedly have an interest in convincing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to switch international allegiance to them from England.

Manchester United have announced that the forward will not be continuing his career with them after the conclusion of a six-month internal investigation.

Greenwood has been suspended by the club since his arrest for alleged sexual assault and domestic violence in January 2022. He was charged in October, although those charges were dropped in February after the withdrawal of key witnesses and the introduction of new evidence.

United had seemingly planned to bring Greenwood back to the club, per a report from The Athletic, but a fierce fan backlash provoked a U-turn.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Jamaica have reignited their interest in bringing Greenwood into their national team ranks.

He is eligible for the Reggae Boyz, despite having already played in one competitive fixture for Gareth Southgate's England side.

FIFA rules will allow Greenwood to switch from next month, provided an approach is made.

The Football Association previously acted quickly to ensure that Greenwood chose to represent England in 2021, when Jamaica first made their interest known.

However, he was essentially jettisoned by Southgate after breaking COVID rules during his time with the squad.

There is no suggestion that England will have any interest in bringing Greenwood back, but it may not be Southgate's decision, as Euro 2024 appears likely to be his final tournament in charge.