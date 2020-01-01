Jackichand Singh stars as FC Goa down Odisha

Manuel Onwu opened his ISL account but his brace couldn't help Odisha secure a point...

Jackichand Singh scored two goals as beat Odisha FC 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

Vinit Rai (21' own goal), Jackichand Singh (24', 27') and Manuel Onwu (59', 65') were amongst the goals in an entertaining contest. Ferran Corominas (90') sealed the points for the visitors late in the game.

Onwu made his first Odisha start since arriving on loan from Bengaluru to replace Aridane Santana in the squad. For the visitors, it was Edu Bedia who slotted in place of suspended Ahmed Jahouh.

Gaurav Bora's foul on Brandon Fernandes proved expensive as Bedia's free-kick took a deflection off Rai and went in. It was the first of three first-half goals.

Three minutes after the 21st-minute opener, Jackichand directed a Mandar Rao Dessai cross from the left into the back of the net.

Jackichand scored another goal off a squared pass by Boumous to give his side a three-goal lead at half-time.

Onwu brought Odisha back into the game with two goals close to the hour-mark. The former Osasuna man got right in between Mourtada and Carlos Pena to head an inch-perfect cross by Narayan Das in the 59th minute before nodding in a corner taken by Martin Perez in the 65th minute.