Iwobi wants to give Ancelotti 'a migraine' after Fleetwood Town victory

The 24-year-old played from start to finish as the Toffees cruised to victory in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday

Alex Iwobi is hoping to give manager ‘a migraine’ as he seeks regular playing time at the club this season.

The international started his first game of the season on Wednesday as the Toffees cruised to a 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town in the third round of the .

Iwobi played the entire of duration with a contribution of a goal and an assist to his name.

More teams

After the encounter at Highbury Stadium, the 24-year-old assessed 's overall performance as he targets more opportunities in Carlo Ancelotti's team this term.

"Our performance tonight showed the confidence and the quality we have," Iwobi told Sky Sports.

"We've got strength in depth and were able to rotate the team and get a performance today so it shows we have a good team for the season.

"It was good experience for me to get 90 minutes under my belt as I'm trying to get fit for all competitions so it was good for the manager to give me the opportunity today.

"Everyone wants to play so hopefully I can give the manager a migraine and get involved as much as I can."

Article continues below

Everton have a date with in the fourth round of the competition next week and Iwobi disclosed the Toffees are aiming to win their first silverware since 1995.

"Fleetwood changed their formation second half and were more attacking, they're a good team as they showed by getting two goals against us but we were able to withstand that and we pleased to be going to the next round,” he added.

"We're targeting every competition every season, if you're in it you have to try and win it so hopefully we can beat West Ham as well."