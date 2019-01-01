Iwobi scores first Premier League goal for Everton

The Nigeria international has opened his league goal account for the Toffees on his first appearance at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal to give a 2-1 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Iwobi, who scored his maiden goal for during Wednesday's League Cup outing against Lincoln City, continued his fine scoring form with another strike.

The 23-year-old summer-signing converted Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross to the back of the net with his header to put Marco Silva's men ahead again in the 12th minute.

Richarlison earlier opened the scoring for the hosts at Goodison Park in the fifth minute but the lead was cancelled out by 's Romain Saiss four minutes later.

Iwobi has now scored two goals in his opening three games for the Merseyside outfit.

He will be aiming to help Everton grab their second Premier League win of the season after bowing to last Friday.