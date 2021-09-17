Iwobi reveals his best positions for Everton and Nigeria

The former Arsenal star has shown his versatility since he joined the Toffees from the Emirates Stadium

Alex Iwobi said his best playing position at Everton is as a winger while he is better either as a number ten or number eight for Nigeria.

The 25-year-old has been drafted into several positions since he left Arsenal in 2019 for a new adventure at Goodison Park.

At the early stage of his career in North London, Iwobi was likened to his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha, who played dominantly as a playmaker during his active days.

He has proven his versatility over the years and he believes that the experiences have had an impact on his game.

Iwobi told the club's website: "I think playing different roles has helped me to understand the game a bit more, especially those defensive roles. I'm not going to complain - playing right wing-back, right midfield, left midfield, I'll play anywhere and I'll always give my best.

"My aim is to get more goals and assists but if I'm asked to do it at right wing-back, then I'll do it and try my best!

"I think, for Everton, my best position for the team is probably out wide. For my national team, it's completely different and I do like playing in the midfield as a number 8 or number 10.

"I feel like I can play in any position. For each manager and each team it's going to be different."

Iwobi has not hidden his admiration for Rafael Benitez since the former Liverpool coach succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at the helm in June.

The Super Eagles star hailed Benitez for his form and the team's overall performance as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 10 points after four games.

"I think the manager has really made us feel confident," he added.

"He's made sure we're working hard every day and I think that's showing out on the pitch.

"He's got the team playing as one. As you can see, we're in a good place right now - the players and the fans. We're feeling good, very confident and excited about any challenge that comes our way. It's been really good.

"He's someone that demands a lot - not just from me but from everyone. He wants the best out of every single player.

" He's working hard with individuals and he speaks to us every day. He'll tell you when you've done something well, but he'll also always give you something you can improve on - and something that's going to help the team. He's really helped me."