IWL 2019 Roundup: Gokulam Kerala make it three in a row, Panjim Footballers clinch maiden win

Anju Tamang scored just 14 seconds after kick off as the Kozhikode-based side opened up a nine-point lead on top of Group I...

continued their winning streak on the fifth day of the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL) as they beat SSB Women 5-0. Panjim Footballers won 2-1 over FC Alakhpura in earlier in the day at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday.



In the morning kick-off, Panjim Footballers bounced back after their defeat to Hans Women on Tuesday. Karishma Shirvoikar (9' 56') scored a brace as Samiksha Jakhar (71') scored in vain for the Haryana side.



Shirvoikar beat the Alakhpura offside trap to bring down an aerial ball that was played in behind the defence and slipped it past the Alakhpura keeper Neelam to break the deadlock.



Scindia Saudatikar led the Panjim defence by example as the Goan side remained water-tight at the back in the first half. Shirvoikar doubled the lead in a similar fashion, except this time, she lobbed the ball over Neelam's head into the goal.



U18 international Jakhar headed in from a set-piece for the Bhiwani-based side but could not find an equaliser.







Later in the day, Gokulam Kerala pipped closer to a semi-final spot as they opened up a six-point lead on top of Group I standings with nine points from three games.



Anju Tamang (1', 89'), Anita Rawat (39'), Ranjana Chanu (46') and Bawitlung Vanlalhriattiri (74') made it to the scoresheet over SSB Women.



It took a mere 14 seconds for Tamang to finish off a brilliant move right after the kick-off whistle was blown. After conceding the fastest goal of the season, SSB's Sangita Basfore tried to make life difficult for the Gokulam Kerala defence but the international was denied space to operate.



Rawat tapped in from a Sanju Yadav cross before half time to make it 2-0. Chanu then made it three from the first shot after the change of ends after a fumble from SSB goalkeeper Manju.



Second half substitute Vanlalhriattiri joined the party and Tamang put the final nail on the coffin in the dying embers of the game.