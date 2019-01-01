IWL 2019 Roundup: Bala Devi's seven goals propel Manipur Police as Sethu FC win again

Group II saw another goal-laden day as thirteen goals were scored on day four...

Bala Devi headlined the fourth day of the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL) as her side, Manipur Police thrashed SAI-STC Cuttack 10-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday.



Manipur Police bounced back from their opening day defeat as Bala Devi (10', 15', 41', 45+2', 54', 78', 83'), Rinaroy Devi (38', 81') and Daya Devi (58') got onto the scoresheet against the competition debutants.



The 29-year-old striker picked up her brace within the first quarter of an hour before Rinaroy joined the party. The 2015 AIFF Player of the Year scored two more in the first half and later added three in the second.



Bala now leads the golden boot charts with nine goals in two games as the North-Eastern side grabbed all three points to go joint-second on the table.



In the earlier kickoff, Sethu FC defeated Bangalore United 3-0 at the same venue.







Goals from Sabithra Bhandari (11'), Sandhiya Ranganathan (42') and Anita Basnet (75') ensured the Madurai club rose to the top of the Group II table with six points from their two games.



Bhandari brought up her fifth goal of the tournament as she flourished with the likes of Indian sensation Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya and Ratanbala Devi. The Nepalese striker seemed to have brought up her brace in the game but the goal was ruled offside.



Sandhiya doubled the lead going into the break as it was more of the same dominance by Sethu after the change of ends. Basnet came on for compatriot Bhandari in the second half to round up Bangalore United 'keeper Crystal Ann and make it 3-0 after she followed up a rebound inside the box.



Punjab-born Tanvie Hans made her debut for Bangalore United but failed to make any impact. The former Hotspur Ladies player is registered as a foreigner as she holds a British passport.