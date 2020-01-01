‘I’ve not retired’ – Dauda eyes return to Ghana national team

The 34-year-old is hoping for a return to the national team, six years after his last competitive outing with the Black Stars

Fatau Dauda said he is ready to return to the Black Stars set-up, dismissing speculation about his international retirement.

Dauda made his debut appearance for in 2008 and has played in 25 matches across all competitions, including the 2013 and the 2014 Fifa World Cup in .

Since the Black Stars’ disappointing exit from the World Cup six years ago, the Legon Cities captain who played against and in the competition, has not been summoned to the national team.

Ahead of his 35th birthday on April 6, Dauda disclosed that he is still feeling young and fit enough to make his mark in Charles Akonnor’s team.

“I’m still actively playing, I will be 35 this month. I don’t know when I will retire because I’m still strong,” he told Goal.

“As a goalkeeper, I believe I can still play for the national team. I have not retired from international duty, it is just that I don’t get invited.

“I feel I have more match experiences than before, I’m very ready for the call-up. There were mistakes I made when I was 28, 29 years old that people complained about but I’ve worked on them.

“Age may not be on my side but I’m still fit to play. I hope if I’m still doing well at my club level, it’s possible I return to the national team anytime.”

Before returning to Ghana in 2019, Dauda played in the South African top-flight for and before linking with Professional Football League ( ) outfit in 2016.

He spent three years with the People’s Elephants and won the NPFL title last season before his exit.

He revealed that football remains his chosen field even after retirement, citing the two areas he could venture into.

“I nearly made the cut for the last Afcon but I don’t know what happened in the last minute because they followed my games in Nigeria with Enyimba. I nearly went for the tournament,” he added.

“I like football and after my career, I would like to be in football maybe in coaching or administrative work.”