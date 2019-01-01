'I've been embarrassed to be an Arsenal fan' - Keown hoping for improved Anfield fortunes

The former Gunners defender has watched on as the north London outfit have capitulated with regularity on Merseyside in recent years

Ex- defender Martin Keown has admitted he has been "embarrassed" by Arsenal's recent displays away at as the Gunners prepare for another trip to Merseyside.

Unai Emery's side were beaten 5-1 at Anfield last season, extending a run of poor results for Arsenal when taking on the winners away from home.

And speaking ahead of their clash on Saturday, Keown has explained that Arsenal will need to keep things simple if they are to avoid a repeat of last season.

“It’s been embarrassing to be an Arsenal fan,” he told TalkSport .

“I’m not confident because in the last two seasons Arsenal have been absolutely awful away from home."

“There have been almost two Arsenals: one that plays very well at home and one that goes away from home and almost capitulates… so I’m very interested to see what improvements have been made.”

Emery's team have suggested that they will be able to tighten up on the road this season following a 1-0 win over Newcastle on the opening day of the season.

But Keown believes that the ex- boss must remain consistent in his selection and tactics if they are to be more consistent away from the Emirates Stadium.

“You’re going to have to prove there’s been a huge change. Fight, scrap and play your football, be brave, take them on," he added.

“And with tactics, I hope Emery doesn’t tinker too much. The manager has to keep it simple, don’t keep changing it.

“Twenty-three times last year Emery changed from a back-three to a back-four; if you’re trying to process as a player, you’re thinking: ‘Am I a wing-back or a full-back this week?

Article continues below

“Football is a simple game, keep it simple, keep it settled and go there with a plan.”

However, Keown is aware of the threat Liverpool possess going forward but knows Arsenal have the firepower to make things difficult.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are a threat and can score goals, although Liverpool look quite magnificent at the moment.”