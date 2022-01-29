Ivan Toney apologises after 'f*ck Brentford' viral video upsets fans

Brentford star Ivan Toney has apologised for using foul language when discussing the club after fans were enraged by a video circulating on social media.

The striker has starred for Brentford in their rise to the Premier League, and this season has scored six goals in 21 top-flight appearances - however the viral clip has enraged supporters.

Supporters were upset by the video where Toney appeared to say "f*** Brentford", as he enjoys his winter break holiday in Dubai.

What has been said?

Toney revealed the video that went viral was cut and edited, but admitted he can make no excuses for what happened and what he said

The goalscorer also said he has explained the situation and apologised to his manager but now wanted to take the opportunity to publicly apologise to the fans too.

He went on to claim he does love playing for the club and will work hard to score more goals in the future.

A club spokesman said: "Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating."

