'It's the most historic game of all' - Man Utd ready to 'give everything' to beat Liverpool, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United vs Liverpool as the most "historic game of all" while promising that his team will "give everything" to come out on top.

United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday for a contest that will likely have little bearing on the final Premier League standings, with the former currently sitting 13 points behind Manchester City in second and the reigning champions down in sixth.

However, Solskjaer has insisted that any contest between the two most successful clubs in English football holds great importance, and he won't be pleased with anything other than a victory in Manchester.

Solskjaer told MUTV: "it’s a big, big weekend in football. It’s probably the most historic game of all.

"Every time we play against Liverpool we desperately need to win. There’s no doubt my players will be ready and we’ll give everything.

"It’s just a historic, fantastic game to play in. I’ve had some good memories and bad memories, and let’s make sure this will be a good memory.”

Liverpool's previous meeting with United in the Premier League this season failed to live up to expectations as the visitors missed a chance to lay down a title marker at Anfield.

Alisson made a couple of crucial saves late on as the match finished goalless, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both guilty of wasteful finishing.

The two teams met again in the FA Cup seven days later, and produced a much-improved display of attacking football in the fourth round tie.

United twice went behind to goals from Mohamed Salah, but Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford drew them level before Fernandes settled the encounter with a stunning late free-kick.

United finished 33 points behind Liverpool during their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, but currently sit 13 ahead of their rivals after 33 fixtures.

The Red Devils are already one point better off than they were by the end of last season too, with the Norwegian convinced that significant improvement has been made.

Solskjaer added: “We’ve improved definitely. We’re winning tight games – we’ve won them more than last year and every game in the Premier League is tight.

"Say there are five even games and you just tip them and you get the momentum and win four of them and draw one instead of losing four of them and drawing one of them, they’re tight moments.

'We’ve said it all through the season – you have to earn the points every game. It’s a big, big difference between a team in momentum and swimming against the tide.”

