‘It’s purely fake news’ - Gueye reiterates PSG loyalty amidst Wolves rumours

The Senegal international only arrived at the Parisians last summer but has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes

Idrissa Gueye has dismissed speculation that he could leave French giants this summer, claiming the reports are 'fake news'.

The 30-year-old arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer from after consistent showings for the Premier League club.

Since joining the Parisians, he has been delivering eye-catching displays and, in the recently concluded 2019-20 season, helped Thomas Tuchel’s men clinched the title.

More teams

The international made 31 appearances across all competitions, including 20 in the French top flight.

His performances have seen him linked to a return to the Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and reportedly interested in securing his signature.

The midfielder has, however, put the rumours to bed, when he revealed his desire to continue with the French giants beyond the summer.

“In the world of football, we are never sure of anything but I am often in contact with Leonardo, the club, and there has never been the question of a departure or a transfer in our discussions,” Gueye told Canal Plus [via Goal].

“There is enough respect between us to be able to say things if there was something to be said. Everything that is said today, is purely fake news.”

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva will be leaving PSG this summer and Gueye feels the club will miss the 35-year-old.

“He is a truly great player, a fantastic defender with experience. Of course [I would have wanted him to stay]," Gana continued. "He is very useful for the team.

"We need experienced players, players with great class like that."

Article continues below

The Senegal midfielder also praised the contribution of Edinson Cavani who is also set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

“Cavani is a guy I adore. You are going to say that I adore everyone, but there is not a player on planet earth who doesn’t like [Edinson] Cavani,” he added.

“What he puts in on and off the pitch, he is an example for every player. He fights, he is always there even in difficult situations for him.”