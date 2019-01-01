'It's not easy being special' - Mourinho stars in hilarious advert

The Special One has happily poked fun at his managerial exploits as he continues to look for a new job

Jose Mourinho might still be without a club following his sacking, but the man knows how to stay in the headlines.

In addition to recent punditry, Mourinho has also become an advertising star in a new commercial for Paddy Power.

The ad, which runs for nearly 90 seconds, sees the Portuguese manager explaining why it's not easy being special.

"To be special you need to be consistent. I've been special in Milan, in Madrid, but not all great achievements get trophies," Mourinho says while looking at a news clipping with the headline 'United clinch second'.

The former , and boss goes on to say that special can't be brought, special never brags and being special is effortless.

Despite lasting less than two minutes, the advertisement manages to pack in a number of references to Mourinho's managerial exploits and football-related easter eggs.

In the opening shot, there's a bust of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Russian dolls in reference to his days working under Roman Abramovich and an oil painting of him celebrating after beating the Red Devils.

While throughout there's a reference to his infamous laundry bin stunt during a ban, a bus acting as a bookend and his dog eating from a bowl marked 'Didier'.

All in all, it's a pretty smart ad and continues Mourinho's recent media charm offensive as he looks to find his next managerial job.

Speaking after West Ham's 2-0 win over United, the 56-year-old admitted he deserved to be sacked by the Red Devils but believes the club have failed to improve without him.

“I was sacked, I probably deserved to be sacked because I was responsible as the manager, but the sad reality is that they are worse than before," Mourinho said on Sky Sports.

“And for me that is a sad thing. Maybe people think I’m enjoying the situation but I’m not enjoying it at all.

"I think they are going to really, really be in trouble to get not just into the top four but potentially in the top six. I think this team is worse than the team of last season.”