'It's not easy' - Banyana star Refiloe Jane opens up on adapting to life at AC Milan

After integrating well in Maurizio Ganz's team, the South African is enjoying a good relationship with her club and teammates in Italy

Refiloe Jane has opened up on adapting to life in over the last few months and she is pleased by the reception she has had since joining .

Jane became the first South African woman to play in the Italian top-flight after signing as a free agent, having parted ways with Australian side Canberra last summer.

On her arrival, she made an instant impact during pre-season and quickly established herself in Maurizio Ganz's team after her fine outings at the Women's World Cup and Cosafa Women's Cup.

Having netted her second goal of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Bari, the Banyana Banyana star insists it has not been an easy journey while sharing the secrets behind their fine run this season.

"I am happy here at AC Milan," Jane told Milan-based Radio Rosenara.

"It's not easy coming to Italy, to learn a new culture, but the club is taking good care of all the players, which is very important.

"When we are on the field we play for each other. We knew this game was going to be difficult because they are struggling and will fight for the three points, as we are also fighting to win every game.

"In the middle of the field, we had space, the difficulty was finding the goal because we created so many chances. What was important for the team was that we finally got the winning goal.

"We are a real team, and the satisfaction that you get as a team are also individual.

"So I will do my best, acclimating and learning the culture. We know that this part of the season is very important, so we will do our best."

Ahead of their showdown with city rivals Milan on Sunday, AC Milan are third on the women's log with 29 points - tied with second-placed but eight points adrift leaders .

Jane is eager to build on her solid start in Italy as the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year nominee aims to help the Italian giants qualify for the Women's next season.