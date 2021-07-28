The Norwegian boss is not expecting the Brazilian full-back to return to action until September after seeing him pick up a serious knock

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alex Telles will miss the start of Manchester United's 2021-22 season due to an ankle injury that is "more severe than we hoped".

Telles suffered a knock in training last week that forced him to sit out United's 4-2 friendly defeat to Queens Park Rangers, with Solskjaer initially predicting that his recovery would take "a few weeks".

However, the Norwegian boss has now confirmed that the defender is facing a far longer spell on the sidelines after being evaluated by the club's medical staff.

What's been said?

Luke Shaw is currently the Red Devils' first-choice right-back, but Brandon Williams could now be asked to step in and provide cover in Telles' absence.

“Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for, his ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“That is football. We’ve got kids wanting to play of course. Brandon has done well in the left-back position."

How many games could Telles miss?

Telles is now destined to be absent for United's next three pre-season fixtures against Brentford, Preston and Everton before the new Premier League campaign kicks off on August 14.

Solskjaer's side will open their schedule against Leeds United at Old Trafford, with away fixtures against Southampton and Wolves set to follow.

Telles won't be available for those three outings, but could return to action in time for a home meeting with Newcastle on September 11 if his recovery goes smoothly.

Telles record for United

Telles moved to Old Trafford from Porto for £15 million ($21m) last October, and made 27 appearances across all competitions in his first season with the Red Devils.

The Brazilian also recorded two goals and six assists, but had to play second fiddle to Shaw, and his chances of moving ahead of the England international in the squad pecking order could now be significantly hampered as he starts down the comeback trail from injury.

