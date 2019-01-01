'It's just an idea' - Agent admits Buffon is considering Juve return

The goalkeeper, 41, could be set for a return to the Serie A side, just a year after leaving for Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon's agent said a return to is "just an idea" for now as he seemingly admitted negotiations are underway to bring the legendary goalkeeper back to Turin.

Buffon is a free agent after leaving champions following one season in the French capital.

The 41-year-old swapped Juventus for PSG in 2018-19 but Buffon could be set for a return to the champions, where he won the Scudetto nine times.

Responding to reports that Buffon is in talks to become Wojciech Szczesny's understudy before taking up a role as a director, Silvano Martina told SportItalia : "For now, it’s just an idea."

Buffon spent 17 years at Juventus after arriving from for a then-world record fee 2001.

The Italian great added five Supercoppa Italiana and four titles to his collection, while he was a runner-up on three occasions.

Buffon then moved to PSG in 2018, winning the Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions in his only season with Thomas Tuchel's side.

The legendary goalkeeper has been noncommittal when talking about his future to date, hinting earlier this month that he might even take the year off to decide on the next move in his career.

"PSG told me five months ago that I would be the second goalkeeper next season," Buffon told Corriere dello Sport .

"I had plenty of time to think about it and I came to the conclusion that this was not for me, so I gave up a lot of money and a one-year option.

"Their request was absolutely legitimate, understandable and was an attractive offer.

"However, at the age of 41, I have this almost physiological need to feel sensations. Emotions translate into energy, dreams, the feeling of being part of something.

"Today I find myself in a situation like last summer, in an extraordinary state of serenity, in a state of total relaxation where everything is open and it could all end in twelve months or in fifteen days.

"Some good proposals have arrived, but if I don't have the right motivation I can decide to take a year all for myself, all mine. One year of education."