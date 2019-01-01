It's "gila" to play three games in the haze, says Selangor's Regan

Selangor centre back Taylor Regan believes that a win over Melaka United will guarantee the Red Giants' spot in the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

have been working hard during the international break to ensure they qualify for the quarter-finals, revealed their centre back Taylor Regan.

The Red Giants are now in second place in Group G, tied on six points with leaders , one in front of PDRM FA and two ahead of Felda United.

They could have been in a much better position, but having dropped four points in two back-to-back encounters against the plucky PDRM before the break, they now need to ensure maximum points in their remaining two group matches.

On Saturday they will entertain Melaka at home, before travelling to Jengka to play Felda.

"[We've been training by] running, working hard. Satia (head coach B. Satiananthan) is old school. The results against PDRM weren't great so went back to basics, to what we do best, and that is we have a lot of pace in front and we need to really need to use that in our next two games, before the quarter-finals.

"A win tomorrow (Saturday) would be ideal and if the result go our way it would mean qualifying for the knockout stage, which is important in order to finish the season on a high. We finished the in third which was huge considering the start we had. The quarter-finals is the minimum, we want to go all the way, but we'll take it one game at a time," said the Australian when met by Goal before undergoing training on Friday.

Regan however is not particularly pleased with the condition they're expected to play their next games in. Malaysia has been blanketed in haze since the beginning of the week due to forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia, with the Air Pollution Index (API) in Shah Alam reaching as high as 179 on early Saturday morning. Despite this, the two cup matches scheduled to be played in the vicinity on Friday went ahead as planned, while Selangor too conducted practice as usual.

"I think it's not so bad for just one game. The problem is we'll have another match on Wednesday (against Felda) and if we go through to the quarter-finals, the first leg is expected to be played on next Saturday.

"Three games in this haze? It's 'gila' (mad)," responded the 30-year old defender wryly to a question posed by Goal.

