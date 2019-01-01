"It’s a great feeling to be part of Champions League history" - Ghana's Boakye

The 26-year-old discusses recording his maiden strike in the group stage of the European competition

frontman Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is delighted to have registered his first-ever goal in the group stage.

On Tuesday, the international was among the scorers as his Serbian club registered a 3-1 home triumph over Greek side in a matchday two fixture in Group B.

He netted on the stroke of full-time, 29 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

“I’m happy and I thank God for giving me this first goal in the Champions League this season," Boakye said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"It’s amazing and it’s a great feeling to just head the ball and watch how it flies into the net. It's just amazing!

"All credit goes to almighty God because without Him, there’s is no Boakye-Yiadom.

Article continues below

"And I also thank all Ghanaians for their support. It’s a great feeling to be part of Champions League history!”

Tuesday's goal was Boakye's fourth strike in the Champions League this season, the previous three coming in the qualifying rounds.

Red Star next face Hotspur on October 22.