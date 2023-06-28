This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA U21 Championship
team-logo
Cluj Arena
team-logo
WATCH ON UEFA.tv
Pietro Pellegri Italy U21(C)Getty Images
UEFA U21 ChampionshipItaly U21Italy U21 vs Norway U21Norway U21

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Italy and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy U21 will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the UEFA U21 Championship, and with that book their place in the knockout phase when the Azzurri face Norway U21 on Wednesday.

The 3-2 win over Switzerland provided Paolo Nicolato's side with the much-required boost in Group D after they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss against France.

It would be a three-way race to the quarter-finals in the group, with Norway out of the reckoning having recorded defeats against both Switzerland and France.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 28, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Cluj Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Italy and Norway is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Italy U21 vs Norway U21 online - TV channels & live streams

UEFA.tvWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Italy U21 team news

Nicolato is expected to stick to most of the same personnel in a 3-5-2 arrangement, with Inter wing-back Raoul Bellanova on the right and one of Fabiano Parisi or Destiny Udogie on the left.

Wilfried Gnoto should continue alongside Pietro Pellegrini, though Lorenzo Colombo could fight for a spot up front, while Giorgio Scalvini and Sandro Tonali are likely to continue in the XI.

Italy U21 possible XI: Carnesecchi; Okoli, Lovato, Scalvini; Bellanova, Bove, Tonali, Ricci, Udogie; Gnonto, Pellegri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Caprile, Carnesecchi, Turati
Defenders:Bellanova, Cambiaso, Cittadini, Lovato, Okoli, Parisi, Pirola, Scalvini, Udogie
Midfielders:Bove, Esposito, Miretti, Ricci, Rovella, Tonali, Cambiaghi
Forwards:Cancellieri, Colombo, Gnonto, Pellegri

Norway U21 team news

Kristoffer Klaesson is likely to continue in goal after Mads Christiansen had started in the previous encounter in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Salternitana forward Erik Botheim is expected to be flanked by Manchester City's Oscar Bobb and Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa.

Norway U21 possible XI: Klaesson; Sebulonsen, Daland, Heggheim, Hjelde; Kitolano, Mannsverk, Hove; Bobb, Botheim, Nusa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hendensted, Klaesson, Sandberg
Defenders:Daland, Hjelde, Heggheim, Wolfe, Kamanzi, Rosler, Sebulonsen
Midfielders:Bobb, Christensen, Evjen, Hove, Kitolano, Ceide, Mannsverk, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Zafeiris
Forwards:Botheim, Jatta, Nusa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 22, 2018Italy U21 1-1 Norway U21U21 national team friendly
June 11, 2013Norway U21 1-1 Italy U21UEFA U21 Championship
June 5, 2005Norway U21 1-0 Italy U21UEFA U21 Championship
September 3, 2004Italy U21 2-0 Norway U21UEFA U21 Championship

Useful links