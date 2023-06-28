Italy U21 vs Norway U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Italy U21 will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the UEFA U21 Championship, and with that book their place in the knockout phase when the Azzurri face Norway U21 on Wednesday.
The 3-2 win over Switzerland provided Paolo Nicolato's side with the much-required boost in Group D after they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss against France.
It would be a three-way race to the quarter-finals in the group, with Norway out of the reckoning having recorded defeats against both Switzerland and France.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Italy U21 vs Norway U21 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Cluj Arena
The UEFA U21 Championship game between Italy and Norway is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Italy U21 vs Norway U21 online - TV channels & live streams
|UEFA.tv
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.
Team news & squads
Italy U21 team news
Nicolato is expected to stick to most of the same personnel in a 3-5-2 arrangement, with Inter wing-back Raoul Bellanova on the right and one of Fabiano Parisi or Destiny Udogie on the left.
Wilfried Gnoto should continue alongside Pietro Pellegrini, though Lorenzo Colombo could fight for a spot up front, while Giorgio Scalvini and Sandro Tonali are likely to continue in the XI.
Italy U21 possible XI: Carnesecchi; Okoli, Lovato, Scalvini; Bellanova, Bove, Tonali, Ricci, Udogie; Gnonto, Pellegri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Caprile, Carnesecchi, Turati
|Defenders:
|Bellanova, Cambiaso, Cittadini, Lovato, Okoli, Parisi, Pirola, Scalvini, Udogie
|Midfielders:
|Bove, Esposito, Miretti, Ricci, Rovella, Tonali, Cambiaghi
|Forwards:
|Cancellieri, Colombo, Gnonto, Pellegri
Norway U21 team news
Kristoffer Klaesson is likely to continue in goal after Mads Christiansen had started in the previous encounter in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Salternitana forward Erik Botheim is expected to be flanked by Manchester City's Oscar Bobb and Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa.
Norway U21 possible XI: Klaesson; Sebulonsen, Daland, Heggheim, Hjelde; Kitolano, Mannsverk, Hove; Bobb, Botheim, Nusa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hendensted, Klaesson, Sandberg
|Defenders:
|Daland, Hjelde, Heggheim, Wolfe, Kamanzi, Rosler, Sebulonsen
|Midfielders:
|Bobb, Christensen, Evjen, Hove, Kitolano, Ceide, Mannsverk, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Zafeiris
|Forwards:
|Botheim, Jatta, Nusa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 22, 2018
|Italy U21 1-1 Norway U21
|U21 national team friendly
|June 11, 2013
|Norway U21 1-1 Italy U21
|UEFA U21 Championship
|June 5, 2005
|Norway U21 1-0 Italy U21
|UEFA U21 Championship
|September 3, 2004
|Italy U21 2-0 Norway U21
|UEFA U21 Championship