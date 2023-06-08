Italy U20 vs South Korea U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Italy and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will face South Korea in the semi-final of the 2023 U20 World Cup at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive so far in the tournament, and they will be looking to reach the final.

Italy beat England and Colombia quite comfortably in the last two knockout rounds to book their place in the semi-final. Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei is currently the leading goalscorer of the tournament with six goals to his name.

South Korea, on the other hand, needed an extra-time winner to overcome the challenge of Nigeria in the semis but they should be up for the task once again.

The upcoming semi-final clash is sure to be a close contest. Both teams have the potential to win, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.



Italy vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: June 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm BST Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Estadio Ciudad de La Plata will host the U20 World Cup semi-final between Italy and South Korea on Thursday, June 8. Kick-off is at 10 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Italy vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through FIFA+. Match highlights and post-match reactions will be available on the platform within a few hours after the full-time whistle.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

After playing for only an hour, Samuel Giovane had to be substituted due to an injury concern. However, the extent of the injury is still unclear.

Italy does not have any other fitness worries to address before the semi-final. The condition of Giovane will be closely observed and Luca Lipani is ready to step in if needed.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esposito, Ambrosini, Montevago Defenders: Fontanarosa, Guarino, Fiomano, Turicchia, Zanotti Midfielders: Faticanti, Innocenti, Lipani, Prati, Casadei, Pisilli, Giovane, Baldanzi, Pafundi Forwards: Esposito, Ambrosini, Montevago

South Korea team news

South Korea's head coach, Kim, is expected to have the advantage of a fully-fit team for the upcoming semi-finals. However, Kang Seong-jin's spot in the starting lineup may be in jeopardy following his substitution at halftime during the match against Nigeria.

Seok-Hyun Choi came up with a 95th minute winner for his team against Nigeria to help them into the semis and a similar lineup is expected in the big semi-final clash as well.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Joonhong, Junghun, Hyunho Defenders: Changwoo, Intaek, Seokhyun Chanouk, Yahoon, Youngkwang, Seojoon, Jisoo Midfielders: Hyunbin, Yonghak, Seungwon, Junho, Seongjin, Sangyoon, Seungjoon, Jihan Forwards: Seungho, Youngjun

Head-to-Head Record

The U20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between Italy and South Korea will be the first face-off between these two teams.

