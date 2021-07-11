Italy vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news and Euro 2020 final preview
England and Italy meet in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday, with over 60,000 supporters set to attend Wembley in the continental showpiece.
The Three Lions will attempt to finally end 55 years of major tournament heartache by lifting the trophy, but a strong Azzurri team stands in the way.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Game
|Italy vs England
|Date
|July 11, 2021
|Time
|8pm BST
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
BBC One and ITV will be broadcasting the Euro 2020 final live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). It can also be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer or through the ITV Hub.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BBC One / ITV
|BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub
Team news and squads
|Position
|Italy players
|Goalkeepers
|Donnarumma, Meret, Sirigu
|Defenders
|Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Toloi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Florenzi, Bastoni
|Midfielders
|Cristante, Verratti, Barella, Castrovilli, Pessina, Jorginho, Locatelli
|Forwards
|Immobile, Belotti, Insigne, Berardi, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Chiesa
Leonardo Spinazzola was one of Italy's star players at this tournament but is unavailable after suffering an Achilles ligament injury. Emerson replaced him and will continue to deputise in the final.
Roberto Mancini has no other pressing concerns and the Italian XI is relatively settled at this point, with Federico Chiesa forcing his way into the team ahead of Domenico Berardi on the wing.
Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Emerson, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Barella, Jorginho; Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile
|Position
|England players
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone
|Defenders
|Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Chilwell, White, James
|Midfielders
|Rice, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Mount, Foden, Saka, Bellingham
|Forwards
|Kane, Sterling, Rashford, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin
Phil Foden has not featured as much as he would have liked at this tournament and is considered a doubt with what Gareth Southgate described as "a minor foot injury".
Bukayo Saka returned to the team for the semi-final win against Denmark and is expected to retain his place after being involved in England's equaliser.
While Southgate has persisted with the central midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, there have been suggestions that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start.
Predicted England starting XI: Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Saka, Kane
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Italy results
|England results
|Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 P) (Jul 6)
|England 2-1 Denmark (AET) (Jul 7)
|Belgium 1-2 Italy (Jul 2)
|Ukraine 0-4 England (Jul 3)
|Italy 2-1 Austria (AET) (Jun 26)
|England 2-0 Germany (Jun 29)
|Italy 1-0 Wales (Jun 20)
|Czech Republic 0-1 England (Jun 22)
|Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Jun 16)
|Scotland 0-0 England (Jun 18)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Mar 27, 2018
|England 1-1 Italy
|Mar 31, 2015
|Italy 1-1 England
|Jun 14, 2014
|England 1-2 Italy
|Aug 15, 2012
|England 2-1 Italy
|Jun 24, 2012
|England 0-0 Italy (2-4 P)