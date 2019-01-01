'It wasn't the best experience' - Oshoala reflects on Nigeria's 2019 World Cup campaign

Despite reaching the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999, the forward is not pleased with the Super Falcons' outing in France

Asisat Oshoala claims she did not have the best at the Fifa 2019 Women's World Cup in .

Oshoala shot into international limelight at the 2014 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in Canada, where she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot albeit the Falconets finishing second.

However, she did not shine on her senior debut as suffered an early World Cup exit in 2015.

Despite reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, the 25-year-old is still unsatisfied with her second outing on the world stage with reigning African women’s champions.

"In the Nigerian women's team, there are a lot of things going on right now," Oshoala told Goal.

"It is not something positive. It's a lot of negativity going on around the team. It wasn't the best experience.

"I have been to the Women's World Cup before in 2015 and the feeling was much better than what I had in France.

"I love my 2015 outing because it was much more interesting. We had a lot of players who were ready to give everything and the atmosphere was more comfortable for us to play.

"2019 was a bit difficult and we were struggling as a team but we only tried to pull together to qualify for the next round in France.

"I think that was something much more than football. This is because a game is not just won on the pitch because you can pass the ball around better.

"There are a lot of things that actually encourages the team to play better. We didn't qualify to the next round in 2015, although we did in 2019, it was not the best feeling or experience for us."

The three-time African Women Footballer of the Year has been impressive since joining in January, scoring 16 goals and became the first African to score in a final.

Her exploits for the Spanish giants put her in the frame for a fourth African Women's Football Player of the Year prize.