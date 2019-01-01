'It was such a great decision' - Adams relishing RB Leipzig chance

🎙️ Leipzig and the Bundesliga is the right place to develop, says @tyler_adams14 🇺🇸 #RBLTSG pic.twitter.com/GOHg72s27V

Adams came off the bench at halftime and helped set up Willie Orban's 88th-minute equalizing goal.

"It's such a great league in general and you see so many young players able to develop in such an amazing league," Adams told Bundesliga.com after the match.

"It was such a great decision to come to a club like this that players young players and wants to develop them.

"I am eager to get more games and continue to develop."

Adams earned his U.S. national team debut in November 2017 and rapidly became one of the core pieces of the midfield, scoring his first international goal against last September.

He was not a part of the annual January camp, the first under new head coach Gregg Berhalter, as he completed his move and began play with RB Leipzig.

Adams could be a part of the U.S. team's March friendlies against and ahead of this summer's Gold Cup.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are set to face on Saturday as the club sits fourth int he Bundesliga, one point behind third-place .