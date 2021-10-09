'It is time for Rohr to pack his bags' at Super Eagles - Oliseh and Fashanu to NFF

Former Nigeria star Sunday Oliseh and ex-England striker John Fashanu have urged the Nigeria Football Federation to sack Gernot Rohr following a 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Karl Namnganda broke the hearts of Nigerians on Thursday by placing the Wild Beasts’ only shot on target into the back of the net in the 90th minute.

The three-time African champions struggled to break CAR’s defence at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and Oliseh has questioned Rohr’s tactical approach in the game.

“It’s disgusting the level the coach has taken our football to,” Oliseh told the Punch.

“I watched the game and we didn’t have a definite pattern and a philosophy of how we play. I dare ask, 'What he has achieved in five years with these talented players at his disposal?'

“Since his appointment, this coach has been paid $55,000 per month, the sum of $2,640,000 by a country where the U17, U23, the Super Falcons and Super Eagles are threatening strike for unpaid wages. Put that in perspective for a moment, our football is not the same as it was. We need a fresh direction before it’s too late.”

Meanwhile, Fashanu is far from happy with the salary Rohr is earning since he took over the Super Eagles job in 2016 and he wants the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to take action.

“It is time for Rohr to pack his bags and move on,” Fashanu said.

“We’ve got so many potential managers in the country and why do we feel the need to bring somebody who has to change his whole life to understand the dynamics of Nigerian football because the dynamics in Nigeria are quite unusual.

"It is also unbelievable that he is earning $45,000 monthly. I fell off the chair when I heard how much he earns. Do you know what that amount could do to a village; it could change the dynamics of everybody.

“I really cherish what I said earlier; let us love our own people because it was a sad day for me on Thursday. Before now, Nigeria losing to CAR was unheard of. I want the sports minister to please take note because he is the only man who can make a difference, please let’s get this right and send Gernot Rohr packing.”

Rohr and his players will be focused on getting all three points when they travel to Douala for the return fixture against Central African Republic on Sunday.