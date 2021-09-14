It is a shame Okocha and Kanu did not reach 100 caps for Nigeria – Enyeama

The 39-year-old is unhappy that only two players have so far managed to hit the landmark for the Super Eagles

Former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama has expressed his displeasure at the country having only two players to have managed 100 appearances for the national team.

The 39-year-old custodian is unhappy that despite Nigeria producing a host of stars in recent years, only him and defender Joseph Yobo managed 100 caps for the Super Eagles.

“It is a big shame because with the quality we have in Nigeria we should have more,” Enyeama said as quoted by ESPN. “That shows that there is a lack of continuity, consistency, commitment on the part of the players and management.

“Look at other top football countries, you will find that many of their players, active and retired, have more than 100 caps. But we have players in Nigeria playing 10 to 15 years and still don't get up to 100 caps because these coaches come in and change players all the time.

“Players like Jay Jay [Okocha], Peter Rufai, Kanu deserve to have more than 100 caps. It is sad that Mikel could not get up to 100 because he was very close to it. Going forward we need to do better. We need more players to get there.”

Enyeama, who played for a host of clubs in Europe including Lille of France, managed 101 caps for Nigeria while Yobo reached 101 matches with seven goals to his credit.

Meanwhile, Kanu reached 86 caps with 12 goals while Okocha managed 73 caps with 14 goals.

During the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, another player Ahmed Musa thought he had reached 100 caps for Nigeria after playing in the 2-1 win against Cape Verde but Fifa rescinded two matches meaning he is on 98.

Despite the situation, Enyeama is still confident Musa, who turns out for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk, will reach the landmark soon and even surpass his record of 101 appearances and reach even 130 caps for Nigeria.

“If he is in good health, I think Musa can get up to 130 caps. He is doing well, he is the captain of the team. With the time he has, he can still get up to 40 more games for the country, comfortably,” Enyeama continued.

“Musa is a top player. I want him to make 130-140 easy. Musa can comfortably play two Afcons and that is 12 games already. Then another set of qualifiers. And another World Cup to crown it off. He can achieve it without any push.”

The 28-year-0ld Musa will have a chance to reach the century when the Super Eagles face the Central African Republic on October 6 before they face off again on October 10, in the World Cup qualifiers.