Israel U21 vs England U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship semi-final between Israel and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Israel in the semi-finals of the U21 Euro championship at the Adjarabet Arena on Wednesday.

The Young Lions have won all their games so far in the competition. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal as they beat Portugal in the quarter-final to set up this clash with Israel.

Israel lost 2-0 to England in the group stage but they will be hoping to cause an upset and book their place in the final. They overcame Georgia on penalties in the quarter-finals and will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Israel vs England kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Adjarabet Arena

The U21 Euro semi-final between Israel and England will be played at the Adjarabet Arena on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Kick-off is at 5 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Israel vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) on UEFA TV. Full match highlights will be made available on the platforms a few hours after the full-time whistle. Live updates from the game will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Israel team news

Prior to the semi-finals, only yellow cards that have not resulted in suspensions will be expunged. Consequently, Israel's goalkeeper Peretz and midfielder Eden Karzev, both having received their second cautions during the match against Georgia, will find themselves sidelined on Wednesday.

Peretz has undoubtedly been one of Israel's standout performers in the tournament thus far. However, his yellow card for time-wasting, arguably an avoidable offence, may make things difficult for Israel against England.

On a positive note, left-back Roy Revivo has returned from his own suspension.

Israel U21 predicted XI: Tzarfati; Jaber, Lemkin, Cohen, Revivo; Gloukh, Gandelman, Bar, Azoulay; Turgeman, Jorno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keuof, Tzarfati Defenders: Jaber, Morgan, Blorian, Cohen, Revivo, Layous, Lemkin Midfielders: Gandelman, Gloukha, Turgeman, Bilevi, Azoulay, Hofmeister, Ferede, Hagag Forwards: Arad, Gorno, Khalaili, Abu Rumi

England team news

For the semi-final, England manager Carsley will face the challenge of managing the absence of two suspended players, namely Ben Johnson and Max Aarons, who both received bookings during the match against Portugal.

Although Harvey Elliott was unable to participate in the quarter-finals due to a family commitment, he is expected to make a comeback for Wednesday's game. On the other hand, Jacob Ramsey was substituted due to an injury on Sunday, creating an opportunity for Emile Smith Rowe to potentially rejoin the team.

England U21 predicted XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Thomas; Madueke, Jones, Gomes, Smith Rowe; Gibbs-White, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 England 2-0 Israel U21 Euro June 2013 Israel 1-0 England U21 Euro

Useful links