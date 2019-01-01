Mahmoud Metwally: Ismaily captain joins Al Ahly

The Egyptian champions have made the former Mango Boys skipper their third acquisition in the off-season

Ismaily captain Mahmoud Metwally has signed for Egyptian Premier League champions on a five-year deal, after his contract ran into its final year.

The Mango Boys were forced to let go of their skipper now as they risked losing him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

The champions announced the centre-back’s signing on social media, as he became their second permanent signing of the summer, following the purchase of Aliou Dieng from MC Alger.

The Red Devils have also extended Ramadan Sobhi’s loan from for a further year.

Metwally began his career with the Brazilians and rose through the ranks before making his debut for the first-team in 2013.

Article continues below

He made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club before completing his long-term deal to the 41-time champions.

In the just-concluded season, Metwally featured in 29 of Ismailly’s 34 league games, scoring six times over the course of the season, as they ended in seventh place. He was named the captain of the side in January after Hosny Abd Rabo announced his retirement.

While Metwally has never represented the national team, he has featured for the youth teams and represented the U-20 side at the 2013 Afcon in , which the Young Pharaohs won.