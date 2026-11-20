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Crystal Palace talisman Ismaila Sarr has addressed the summer transfer saga that nearly saw him swap Selhurst Park for Anfield. The Senegal international remains a vital part of the Eagles' project and is now focused on rediscovering his best form under the guidance of newly appointed manager Thomas Frank.

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Moving on from the Anfield approach

Reflecting on Liverpool's interest towards the end of the summer transfer window, Sarr admitted that the prospect of joining such a prestigious institution was significant. Palace ultimately turned down the Reds' approach for the Senegal international, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions as the Eagles lifted the Conference League trophy.

Liverpool eventually decided to retain Cody Gakpo despite interest from Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, the 28-year-old, who has been nominated for the African Footballer of the Year award, explained his mindset during that period. 'Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in world football and, when a club like that shows an interest in you, of course it's something you take seriously,' Sarr stated.

'I don't think any player would be indifferent to that kind of opportunity. It was an interesting possibility, and naturally, I considered what it could mean for my career,' Sarr added. However, the winger was quick to emphasise that his commitment to the Eagles remains absolute. 'Today, that chapter is behind me. I've always believed that you can't move forward if you're constantly looking in the rear-view mirror. I'm a Crystal Palace player, I'm proud of what we've achieved together, and my focus is on getting back on the pitch and helping the team.'

A new era under Thomas Frank

The timing of Sarr's return to fitness coincides with a major shift in the dugout at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace have endured a difficult start to the campaign, sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just seven points from their opening 10 matches. Following a disappointing spell under Pierre Sage, the club moved quickly to appoint former Brentford and Tottenham boss Frank. Sarr, who was limited to just two substitute appearances during Sage's brief tenure, views the managerial change as a vital turning point for a squad that has struggled to replicate the heights of their previous European success.

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Sarr is optimistic that Frank's tactical approach will provide the spark needed to climb the Premier League table. 'Of course, it's a difficult moment for everyone at the club,' Sarr admitted when discussing the team's current form. 'After everything we achieved last season, nobody expected us to be in this position. But I know the quality of this squad. We have very good players, a strong group and the ability to turn things around. The arrival of Thomas Frank is an opportunity for a fresh start, new energy and a different approach.'

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Contract talks and injury recovery

While Sarr is currently working his way back from a groin injury, his long-term future at the club is already being discussed. Despite having a contract that runs until 2029, Palace officials are reportedly in talks to offer the Senegalese star improved terms to reflect his status as one of the league's elite attackers. Sarr confirmed that negotiations are taking place but preferred to keep the specifics away from the public eye for the time being.

'Yes, there have been discussions with the club. For now, I prefer to let those conversations happen privately and concentrate on football,' he said. The forward is eager to repay the faith shown in him by the supporters and the board, especially after a season in which he netted 21 goals across all competitions. 'We all have to take responsibility, work together and fight for every point. I'm confident we can overcome this difficult period and achieve our objectives this season,' Sarr concluded.

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Individual accolades and international success

Sarr's individual stock has never been higher, evidenced by his inclusion on the 10-man shortlist for the African Player of the Year award. The ceremony, set for December 7 in Lagos, follows a remarkable year where he was named the Conference League Player of the Season. His nine goals in that competition were instrumental in securing Crystal Palace's first-ever major European trophy, a feat that also earned him both the Fans' and Players' Player of the Year awards at the club.

His dominance has extended to the international stage as well, with Sarr playing a key role for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored four goals. The forward had also featured in January's controversial Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, whose victory was initially overturned in March after Senegal's players walked off the pitch without the referee's permission. Senegal have since appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an attempt to reclaim the title, but Sarr remains proud of his team's performance, insisting they 'became the African champions on the pitch'.