Islam Slimani: Monaco confirm signing Algeria forward from Leicester City

The Algeria international has moved to Ligue 1 for his third loan spell away from the King Power Stadium

have completed the temporary signing of Islam Slimani from for the rest of the 2019-20 season with the option to buy.

Slimani's move to the Stade Louis II is his third loan away from Leicester, after brief stints at and .

🔴⚪️ AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of forward @slimaniislam, who arrives from Leicester City on loan with a future option to buy. pic.twitter.com/j2pFHqajDL — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 21, 2019

The 31-year-old struggled to impress at Fenerbahce last season, scoring just a goal in 15 Turkish Super Lig outings.

After playing a role in 's success at the 2019 in , Slimani is ready to help Leonardo Jardim's men who have lost their opening two matches in the French top-flight.

"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for first place in the championship and to qualify for European competitions.I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals," he told the club website.

The Algeria international joins duo Keita Balde and Seydou Sy, Mali's Adama Traore, 's Lyle Foster, 's Youssef Ait Benasser and 's Henry Onyekuru in the Red and Whites' set-up.