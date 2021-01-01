ISL: Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan from Mumbai City

The 2021 ISL runners-up have announced the signing of the India international...

ATK Mohun Bagan have on Monday announced the signing of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh who spent the last five seasons with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Having won the ISL League Shield and ISL title with the Islanders, the 28-year-old has joined the Mariners on a five-year deal. As Goal had reported earlier, with Mohammad Nawaz joining Mumbai City, Amrinder was set for a move to the Kolkata outfit.

Amrinder had joined Mumbai City initially on loan from Bengaluru FC before he had signed a permanent contract with the Mumbaikars in 2017. He has previously played under the tutelage of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas at ATK in 2015 when on-loan from Pune FC (now disbanded).

What Amrinder Singh said on his move to ATKMB?

"I played for a while in ISL 2 under the coaching of Habas. Everyone knows about his success in ISL. Habas’s football philosophy always draws me. The biggest thing is that he brought out the best game from the Indian footballers. It's great to be a member of this team," Singh commented.



"This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career. Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the green and maroon jersey next season," he continued.



"There are three reasons behind coming to Kolkata. They are, the support of a huge number of ATK Mohun Bagan supporters, the football philosophy of the principal owner of the team Sanjiv Goenka and the glorious history of football of this city."