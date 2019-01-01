ISL: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury likely to join NorthEast United FC

The veteran Indian custodian is all set to leave Jamshedpur FC to join NorthEast United FC…

Former international goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury is all set to join FC from , Goal can confirm.

The 32-year-old custodian who has the experience of playing at the top tier of Indian football for a decade is all set to jump the ship and join the Guwahati-based (ISL) club.

Roy Chowdhury had started in the first three matches of Jamshedpur in the ISL 2018-19 season as their first choice goalkeeper Subrata Paul had to serve a three-match suspension.

Out of the three games he played, the goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet in just the season opener against FC which his club won 2-0. His other appearances were against and which the Men of Steel drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively.

NorthEast United have already released long-serving goalkeeper Rehenesh TP who has joined the . Subhasish is likely to be the replacement of the Malayali custodian.

The Highlanders have so far managed to sign just two players in the summer transfer window. midfielder Lalengmawia and former and defender Wayne Vaz have joined the club.

The veteran Bengali goalkeeper had plied his trade at several big clubs in the last decade. He had won the National Football League (NFL) with Mahindra United in 2006. He then signed for Dempo SC and then moved to .

He was also a part of the ATK's ISL-winning squad in 2014 and he played in eight matches for the Kolkata side. He has also played for and Kerala Blasters in the ISL.