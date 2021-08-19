ISL Stat Pack: How has Sandesh Jhingan fared in ISL over the years?

Jhingan has been one of the most influential defenders in ISL.

Sandesh Jhingan's stint in the Indian Super League (ISL) has come to an end for the time being after he joined Croatian outfit HNK Sibenik. ATK Mohun Bagan will have to manage without the services of their defender in the upcoming AFC Cup and also subsequently in the ISL.

Jhingan has been part of the ISL since its first edition in 2014. He has spent six seasons with Kerala Blasters before moving to Bagan in the 2020-21 season. From being awarded the Emerging Player of the Year in 2014 to winning the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Men's Player of the Year in 2021, he has reached the zenith within a span of seven years.

Apart from leading Kerala Blasters, Jhingan has also led the national team on several occasions in the past. Most notably against China in a friendly match where the Blue Tigers had managed to hold them to a goalless away from home. He also captained India in the friendly match against Oman in Dubai on March 25, 2021.

However, with his journey in ISL coming to an end let us take a look at how Jhingan has fared over the years in the elite competition.

What are Jhingan's statistics in the ISL?

The defender has 98 appearances in ISL so far, fifth-highest by any player. Jhingan has committed 246 tackles in ISL so far. He ranks 12th in the all-time list for tackles. Interestingly, he has never been red-carded in an ISL fixture.

How many goals has Jhingan scored in ISL?

Jhingan is yet to score a goal in the league. But Jhingan does have four assists to his name. All of them came during his stint with Kerala Blasters.

Here's a comprehensive look at Sandesh Jhingan's numbers in ISL.